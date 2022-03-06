Joe Perry has described his Welsh Open final win as the highlight of his career.

It was a long time between drinks for Perry, as his previous and only title before Sunday came way back in 2015.

Despite his poor form coming into Newport, the result was no fluke as Perry was the best player over the course of the week and proved too good for Judd Trump on the day

With his family in the crowd - unlike at the Players Championship in Thailand in 2015 - Perry was overjoyed at getting his hands on the Ray Reardon Trophy at the age of 47.

“I can’t believe it,” Perry said on Eurosport. “The highlight of my career by a country mile.

“I actually thought it was coming to an end, and now I‘ve had the best moment of my snooker career. And to do it against a great champion like Judd is the icing on the cake.”

Paying tribute to his parents, Perry added: “They have supported me since I was sort of 10, 11 years old. Without them I would not have been a snooker player.

“I have won a tournament before and no-one was there. I know they are proud of me, it is amazing.”

In the Eurosport studio following the match, Perry said he felt good and was determined to take his chance.

“I was on it today,” he said. “I’ve lost so many matches from getting annoyed with myself, and I stopped enjoying it.

“I felt so good but kept missing easy balls this afternoon.

“I was determined to play solid tonight. I thought I did it well and played strong.”

Perry says doing things away from the table - he has taken on some media work and coaching - has allowed him to fall back in love with the game.

“All those things have helped me,” he said. “Things to help me enjoy it again.

“Practice, practice, practice. Tournament, tournament, tournament. It gets a bit boring after 30 years.

“Doing the same things over and over does not work. It drives you mad.

“So mixing it up and doing the other things I have done have helped get the enthusiasm back.

“I enjoy practice again. Two, three hours day.”

Asked by Rachel Casey if he is back in love with the game, Perry replied: “Yeah, it’s the best game in the world!”

Perry added that he now needs to find a new career goal.

“I said I wanted to still be professional when I was 50,” he said. “That was one of my targets a few years ago, it would be pretty good to still be a top professional at 50, 30-odd years as a professional.

“Looks like that is in the bag now, so I need to find a new goal.”

