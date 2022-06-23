Joe Perry will defend his Welsh Open title LIVE on Eurosport at Venue Cymru in Llandudno next February.

'The Gentleman' lifted his first ranking event with a 9-5 victory over Judd Trump in Newport in March , but the tournament will be staged at a seventh new home since it was first held at the Newport Centre in 1992.

Llandudno has twice hosted the season-ending elite eight-man Tour Championship event in 2019 with Ronnie O'Sullivan defeating Neil Robertson 13-11 and earlier this year as Robertson completed a 10-9 victory against John Higgins.

The Welsh Open, which will run from February 13 to 19, is part of the Home Nations Series broadcast exclusively by Eurosport that also includes the Northern Ireland Open, English Open and Scottish Open.

“Venue Cymru has proved a superb setting for our tournaments and Llandudno is one of the most beautiful locations we visit on our global circuit,"

"Everyone connected with the event will look forward to the trip to Llandudno in February and I’m sure the local fans will get behind this tournament and make sure it stays in North Wales.”

It is the third longest-running ranking event on the World Snooker Tour calendar behind the World and UK Championship with Higgins the tournament's most prolific champion having lifted five titles between 2000 and 2018.

