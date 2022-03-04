You never lose it, as Jimmy White proved when pulling off a replica of Judd Trump’s stunning shot against Si Jiahui at the Welsh Open.

White built a career on his brilliant cue power and control, and Trump plays a similar game.

Never one to shirk a challenge, White took up the baton in the presence of Ronnie O’Sullivan and Rachel Casey.

Setting the scene for Eurosport, O’Sullivan said: “The pink is in the way so he’s got to push the white out and bring it back. We call it a banana shot and you have got to get so much action on the white.

“There’s probably only two players who can do this. One is Judd and the other is Jimmy. Jimmy invented the shot years ago.

“This is a hard shot.”

White struck the cue ball so crisply that he got too much action on it, but at the second time of asking he executed it to perfection to and even dropped perfectly on the yellow.

“Look at that, phenomenal,” said O’Sullivan. “You will probably get one out of 50, Jimmy has done one out of two.”

Clearly pleased with himself, White said: “He (Trump) played it well but he didn’t get on the yellow like I did.”

As we said, you never lose it.

Jimmy White, take a bow.

---

