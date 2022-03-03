Ricky Walden held off a resurgent Ronnie O’Sullivan to seal a spot in the quarter-finals of the Welsh Open courtesy of a 4-3 win.

The world No. 18 led 3-1 on the back of runs of 54 and 136 but breaks of 88 and 85 saw O’Sullivan force a final-frame decider. However, Walden held his nerve courtesy of an 83 to progress to the quarter-final stage where he will face the winner of Joe Perry and Kyren Wilson.

Walden drew first blood by taking the first frame. However, he did offer O’Sullivan the chance to pinch it after running out of position 70 ahead with 75 remaining; the chance went begging for the six-time world champion as he attempted to develop a red pegged against the rail, and, while it took two bites at the frame-ball red, Walden established a one-frame lead.

A three-ball plant got Walden his hand on the table in the second but he lost control of the cue ball and he jawed a red to the middle pocket, allowing the Rocket to pounce to level courtesy of a supremely-put-together 76.

Another miss to the centre pocket from Walden when 35 ahead allowed O’Sullivan in during frame three but a kick brought his charge to a halt at 55, and Walden cleared to the black to re-establish a one-frame lead.

A difficult red to the green pocket set in motion the clearance to seal that frame and Walden was brimming with confidence as he set about the table to produce a total clearance of 126 to put himself within one frame of the quarter-finals. It represented his 26th century of the season, exactly double his total in the previous season.

At the start of the fifth – and potentially final frame – Walden turned down multiple opportunities to follow a red with a colour, each time electing to play safe. On the final occasion he did not get enough purchase on the cue ball and failed to roll up behind the brown. O’Sullivan collected the four points for a foul and a miss and although Walden escaped the snooker when put back in, the six-time world champion would cut the arrears courtesy of a timely 88.

The Rocket was first on the table in frame six but a jawed black brought the run to an end at 25. However, he would get another bite at sending the match to a decider. It was an opportunity he duly took, putting together an 85 to send the match to a one-frame shootout.

A long red to the bottom pocket offered Walden the opportunity to deny O’Sullivan passage to a 134th ranking event quarter-final, and he took it, producing a masterful 83 to beat the six-time world champion.

