Ronnie O'Sullivan has won 38 ranking finals and lost 22 in a remarkable run of cue ball consistency stretching back to 1993, a year after the snooker GOAT turned professional.
O'Sullivan's ranking event success spans an astonishing four decades since becoming the youngest winner of the UK Championship with a 10-6 victory over Stephen Hendry at the age of 17 years and 358 days in November 1993. It is a record he continues to hold some 29 years on.
Ad
O'Sullivan has faced Hendry, John Higgins, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson six times each in ranking finals, Mark Selby on four occasions and Mark Williams three times.
European Masters
The joy that O'Sullivan still provides is needed now more than ever
He holds a 4-2 winning record against Robertson and Hendry, ties Higgins 3-3 and trails Trump 2-4 on their final head-to-heads. He has yet to defeat Selby in a major ranking final, but is 2-1 up on Williams with their three finals all contested back in 2000.
In spanning the decades, he also defeated his fellow six-time world champion Steve Davis 9-8 from 8-5 behind in their solitary ranking final at the 2004 Welsh Open.
To illustrate O'Sullivan's unrivalled longevity as snooker's greatest player, 21-year-old Fan Zhengyi – his opponent in Sunday's European Masters final – was born in the same year he lifted the first of his six world titles with an 18-14 win over Higgins in 2001.
- Welsh Open 2022 - Latest results, scores, schedule
- Exclusive: ‘I've been the most successful player of all time’ – O’Sullivan on GOAT claim
#OnThisDay: Ronnie O’Sullivan’s record 147 from 1997
He won 19 ranking titles in the first half of his career between 1992 until 2007 with another 19 claimed between 2008 and 2021. His 10-9 defeat to Fan was the fourth time he has lost in a final-frame decider in ranking event finals, but he has also won five of them.
His finals with Hendry were contested between 1993 until 2005, but his rivalry with Higgins covers an astonishing 26 years (1995-2001) with Robertson (2010-2021) and Trump (2014-2020) providing fierce rivalry in the second half of his career.
Between 1993-2021, O'Sullivan has amassed a sweltering, unrivalled haul of ranking trophies between 1993 and 2021:
- 7 UK titles
- 6 World titles
- 4 Welsh Opens
- 2 British Opens
- 2 Scottish Opens
- 2 Irish Masters
- 2 Shanghai Masters
- 2 China Opens
- 2 Players Championship
- 2 World Grands Prix
- 1 Tour Championship
- 1 Grand Prix
- 1 German Masters
- 1 English Open
- 1 Northern Ireland Trophy
- 1 European Open
- 1 Asian Classic
Rocket Roll of Honour
1993
- UK Championship: Stephen Hendry won 10-6
- European Open: Stephen Hendry lost 5-9
1994
- British Open: James Wattana won 9-4
1995
- Thailand Open: James Wattana lost 6-9
- British Open: John Higgins lost 6-9
1996
- Asian Classic: Brian Morgan won 9-8
- German Open: Alain Robidoux won 9-7
1997
- UK Championship: Stephen Hendry won 10-6
1998
- Scottish Open: John Higgins won 9-5
1999
- China Open: Stephen Lee won 9-2
2000
- Scottish Open: Mark Williams won 9-1
- Grand Prix: Mark Williams lost 5-9
- China Open: Mark Williams won 9-3
2001
- World Championship: John Higgins won 18-14
- UK Championship: Ken Doherty won 10-1
2003
- European Open: Stephen Hendry won 9-6
- Irish Masters: John Higgins won 10-9
- British Open: Stephen Hendry lost 6-9
2004
- Welsh Open: Steve Davis won 9-8
- World Championship: Graeme Dott won 18-8
- Grand Prix: Ian McCulloch won 9-5
2005
- Welsh Open: Stephen Hendry won 9-8
- Irish Masters: Matthew Stevens won 10-8
- Grand Prix: John Higgins lost 2-9
2006
- Northern Ireland Trophy: Ding Junhui lost 6-9
2007
- Grand Prix: Marco Fu lost 6-9
- UK Championship: Stephen Maguire won 10-2
2008
- Welsh Open: Mark Selby lost 8-9
- World Championship: Ali Carter won 18-8
- Northern Ireland Trophy: Dave Harold won 9-3
- Shanghai Masters: Ricky Walden lost 8-10
2009
- Shanghai Masters: Liang Wenbo won 10-5
2010
- World Open: Neil Robertson lost 1-5
2012
- German Masters: Stephen Maguire won 9-7
- World Championship: Ali Carter won 18-11
2013
- World Championship: Barry Hawkins won 18-12
2014
- Welsh Open: Ding Junhui won 9-3
- World Championship: Mark Selby lost 14-18
- UK Championship: Judd Trump won 10-9
2016
- Welsh Open: Neil Robertson won 9-5
- European Masters: Judd Trump lost 8-9
- UK Championship: Mark Selby lost 7-10
2017
- English Open: Kyren Wilson won 9-2
- Shanghai Masters: Judd Trump won 10-3
- UK Championship: Shaun Murphy won 10-5
2018
- World Grand Prix: Ding Junhui won 10-3
- Players Championship: Shaun Murphy won 10-4
- Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump lost 7-9
- UK Championship: Mark Allen won 10-6
2019
- Players Championship: Neil Robertson won 10-4
- Tour Championship: Neil Robertson won 13-11
- Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump lost 7-9
2020
- World Championship: Kyren Wilson won 18-8
2021
- Northern Ireland Open: Judd Trump lost 7-9
- Scottish Open: Mark Selby lost 3-9
- Welsh Open: Jordan Brown lost 8-9
- Players Championship: John Higgins lost 3-10
- Tour Championship: Neil Robertson lost 4-10
- World Grand Prix: Neil Robertson won 10-8
2022
- European Masters: Fan Zhengyi lost 9-10
- - -
Stream the Welsh Open live and on-demand on discovery+
European Masters
'Is that alright?' – O’Sullivan tells crowd to stop moving in 'extraordinary' exchange
European Masters
Fan holds nerve to beat O’Sullivan in decider and win European Masters
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad