Trump 0-0 Perry (65-45)

Break concludes on 60 from the World No 3. Will come down to a safety duel on the final red. Green is also safe which suits Trump as he powers home long red right on cue. Black also relatively safe next to that green.

Trump 0-0 Perry (54-45)

Trump break moves to 54 with two reds left up. Looks to be very sharp out there. Final red on a side cushion.

Trump 0-0 Perry (1-20)

Perry back up to 35 in the world provisionally before this match. Makes 45, but a safety mistake moments later provides Trump with plenty of scope to recovery strongly.

Trump 0-0 Perry (0-20)

The balls have started rolling in this final. Perry coming out to a packed Newport audience to The Verve's Lucky Man which he will be hoping is an omen today. Early error by Trump gives Perry first go at potting a few.

Trump 0-0 Perry (0-0)

2019 world champion Judd Trump is 2/9 favourite with Perry a 4/1 long shot in a two-horse race.

Trump topples 'Prince of Persia'

The Juddernaut made it to the final with a 6-5 win over Hossein Vafaei from 5-3 behind in the last four on Saturday afternoon. Will be hoping to replicate that form today.

Trump 0-0 Perry (0-0)

Perry last beat Trump in the last 16 of the 2019 China Championship with a 5-2 victory while Trump ran out a 5-3 winner in the last 16 of last year's German Masters. Trump 9-3 clear on the career head-to-heads, but he won't be underestimating 'The Gentleman' in this final.

Welcome back to Newport

Should be another enlivening afternoon of snooker as Judd Trump chases a first Welsh Open title and Joe Perry a first major ranking title in Newport. Trump starts as a warm favourite, but Perry will be confident of causing problems if he can bring his best scoring game to the occasion.

He was relieved to reach the title match after struggling with headaches during his tension-ridden 6-5 win over Jack Lisowski in last night's semi-final.

Trump tips Vafaei for 'good run' in the World Championship

Judd Trump came from behind to reach Sunday’s Welsh Open final with a 6-5 comeback win over Hossein Vafaei, who he has tipped for possible success in the World Championship.

The Iranian looked on the cusp a final appearance of his own only to see the former world No. 1 pull off a string of frames to secure the win.

Speaking after the game, Trump said he believed that he had played worse than his opponent.

“I think he’ll be disappointed, he was the better player. I think his safety was brilliant, every time I came to the table I seemed to be in trouble,” he said.

