Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White has been handed a crack at Masters champion Neil Robertson in an intriguing opening match in the first round of the Welsh Open in Newport (28 February-6 March LIVE on Eurosport).
White won his solitary Masters title in 1984 with Australia's leading player Robertson – who has been battling a bout of Covid in recent days – claiming the Paul Hunter Trophy for a second time 38 years later courtesy of a 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins last month.
While 2019 Welsh Open winner Robertson is looking to double up at the event, Ronnie O'Sullivan begins his latest quest for a fifth title against world number 42 Sam Craigie.
Elsewhere, fourth seed Judd Trump meets Scottish youngster Dean Young at a competition he has yet to win having lost the 2017 final 9-8 to Stuart Bingham.
The top 16 are guaranteed a place at the final venue with a qualifying round being staged at Aldersley Leisure Village in Wolverhampton (15-22 February) for the sport's third longest running ranking event behind the World and UK Championship respectively.
Defending champion and top seed Jordan Brown – who shocked O'Sullivan 9-8 in last year's final ranked at 81 in the world and a 750-1 outsider – begins the defence of his title against Mitchell Mann in the first round at the International Convention Centre at Celtic Manor.
Northern Ireland Open winner Mark Allen faces 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the round of 128 while John Higgins begins his quest for a record sixth Welsh Open against world number 64 Pang Junxu.
Brown's elevation to top seed means world number 16 and Scottish Open holder Luca Brecel must play a qualifier against Rory McLeod in Wolverhampton.
Top 16 matches at Welsh Open
- Jordan Brown (1) v Mitchell Mann
- Mark Selby (2) v Chen Zifan
- Ronnie O’Sullivan (3) v Sam Craigie
- Judd Trump (4) v Dean Young
- Neil Robertson (5) v Jimmy White
- Kyren Wilson (6) v Dominic Dale
- John Higgins (7) v Pang Junxu
- Shaun Murphy (8) v Andy Hicks
- Zhao Xintong (9) v Oliver Lines
- Mark Williams (10) v Michael Judge
- Mark Allen (11) v Ken Doherty
- Barry Hawkins (12) v Alexander Ursenbacher
- Stephen Maguire (13) v Fergal O'Brien
- Yan Bingtao (14) v Ashley Hugill
- Stuart Bingham (15) v Sean Maddocks
- Anthony McGill (16) v Zhang Anda
