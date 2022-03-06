It does not matter how good a player is, a slice of luck is always welcomed and Judd Trump got a cake full in the 10th frame of the Welsh Open final with Joe Perry.

Trailing by 20 points with a couple of reds in tough positions, Trump went for a tough pot. It wriggled in the jaws of the bottom right, flew up the table at pace and dropped into the yellow pocket.

“It was incredible, the red changed course as well,” David Hendon said on Eurosport commentary. “Right in the opposite bag, you just can't make it up.”

Hendon’s co-commentator Joe Johnson added: “What a time to get a fluke.

“It’s a cruel game sometimes, this.”

Johnson was 100% correct as had the red not dropped it would have given Perry the chance to increase what was a 20-point advantage.

Instead, Trump was able to pick off a couple of reds and lay a fiendish snooker on the final red that crafted the chance for him to take the frame.

