Neil Robertson joked that referee Andy Yates had a shocker during his match against Graeme Dott after failing to spot a foul.

After opening the first frame with a long red, the cue ball nestled in amongst the pack. The Australian then headed for the swan rest for assistance. However, hunched over the table, the 40-year-old Melburnian flicked a red before making contact with the black.

It was an obvious foul. However, referee Yates missed it.

"It was definitely a foul,” noted Dave Hendon on commentary. “He hit a red but the points have not gone on.

“The referee did not spot it. It is his job to, it is not the players’ job to be watching.

“The thing about it, there is also a marker who has a monitor but also listens to the commentary. So they can intervene, to assist the referee.”

The incident was brought up during Robertson's post-match chat with Ronnie O’Sullivan and Rachel Casey in the Eurosport studio.

“I couldn’t even see,” began Robertson before breaking out into a laugh.

“That is a shocker from the referee. The referee is right behind it,” joked Robertson.

O’Sullivan, who beat Lukas Kleckers earlier in the day, joined in, quipping: “It is the refs job.

"He is there to do a job and he is not paying attention.”

Robertson will play Barry Hawkins or Ben Woollaston next.

