Judd Trump proved he can still dip into his box of tricks during a magical moment in his Welsh Open match with Craig Steadman on Tuesday.

The world No. 2 was cleaning up the colours after securing the third frame for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven encounter when he decided to get inventive.

Instead of going through the motions, the 2019 world champion hammered the brown into the top pocket, sent the cue ball arching down the table and spinning off the bottom cushion at a ridiculous angle towards the blue.

“Look at the zip on the cue ball,” exclaimed Joe Johnson on Eurosport commentary. “The crowd certainly liked that one.

“I was thinking he was going to be the other side [of the blue] and then all of a sudden, it was the running side.”

After the blue was swiftly dispatched, Johnson dared Trump to get creative with the pink.

“What are you going to do with this one?” he said.

The answer, sadly, was just a simple pot as Johnson jokingly labelled it “boring”.

