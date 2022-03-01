Mark Williams was forced to play goalkeeper during his match with Kurt Maflin at the Welsh Open after his snooker attempt went badly wrong – sparking amused chuckles from the crowd.

Already 2-1 behind in the best-of-seven encounter, the three-time world champion trailed Maflin by 18 points in the fourth frame with just two balls left on the table. He needed a snooker.

His plan was to play the pink off the cushion and steer the cue ball behind the black, preventing a path to the pink. Simple, right?

But despite producing a solid cue ball, the pink bounced off the cushion and started rolling towards the right middle pocket…

“Doesn’t want the pink in,” said Philip Studd on Eurosport commentary.

Realising his fate, Williams jabbed his finger at the ball to prevent it finding the pocket. Sadly for the Welshman, the referee was quick to spot the infringement and duly called a foul. The frame was done.

“Oh dear,” added Studd amid laughter from his co-commentator Joe Johnson and the crowd.

Williams staged a mini-revival to turn 3-1 into 3-3, but he lost the decider as Maflin progressed to the third round.

