Ahead of the 2022/23 snooker season, we take a look at the top 50 century makers in the history of the game with Ronnie O'Sullivan safe at the summit due to a formidable scoring prowess.
The world champion and world No. 1 has compiled an astonishing 1,171 centuries since turning professional in 1992, 273 centuries ahead of his nearest rival John Higgins, whose hefty haul of 898 is a further 42 ahead of Judd Trump (856) in third spot.
WIth more tournaments adorning the schedule over the past decade, Trump and Neil Robertson (848) have both weighed in heavily to overtake O'Sullivan's fellow seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry, who made 775 between 1985 and 2012 before retiring for a decade.
O'Sullivan famously equalled Hendry's landmark total during raucous scenes against Ricky Walden at the 2015 Masters inside London's Alexandra Palace.
Hendry added another century in his first match back in 2021, but he remains some way short of reaching the 800-mark during his return to the sport.
China's Ding Junhui has rolled in 590 during his 19-year professional career, but is the only player inside the top 10 yet to lift the World Championship.
Steve Davis, Peter Ebdon, Alan McManus, John Parrott, Stephen Lee, James Wattana, Jamie Cope and Robin Hull represent the eight players inside the top 50 who are no longer competing on the main professional circuit.
Despite retiring six years ago, six-time world champion Davis remains inside the top 25 of all time with his total of 338 testament to his dominance of the sport during the 1980s.
Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White continues to impress at the age of 60.
He made his 322nd competitive century in a 5-4 win over Andrew Pagett to reach the last 64 of the European Masters (LIVE on Eurosport), his 133 break coming 42 years after his first on the main circuit.
Top 50 century makers of all time
- 1 Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng) 1,171 – 1992-2022
- 2 John Higgins (Sco) 898 – 1992-2022
- 3 Judd Trump (Eng) 856 – 2005-2022
- 4 Neil Robertson (Aus) 848 – 2001-2022
- 5 Stephen Hendry (Sco) 776 – 1985-2021
- 6 Mark Selby (Eng) 725 – 1999-2022
- 7 Ding Junhui (Chn) 590 – 2003-2022
- 8 Shaun Murphy (Eng) 581 – 2005-2022
- 9 Mark Williams (Wal) 560 – 1992-2022
- 10 Stuart Bingham (Eng) 533 – 1995-2022
- 11 Mark Allen (NIr) 530 – 2005-2022
- 12 Marco Fu (HK) 503 – 1998-2022
- 13 Stephen Maguire (Sco) 481 – 1998-2022
- 14 Ryan Day (Wal) 412 – 1999-2022
- 15 Barry Hawkins (Eng) 403 – 1998-2022
- 16 Peter Ebdon (Eng) 377 – 1991-2020
- 17 Ken Doherty (Ire) 353 – 1990-2022
- 18 Joe Perry (Eng) 351 – 1992-2022
- 19 Ali Carter (Eng) 348 – 1998-2022
- 20 Matthew Stevens (Wal) 338 – 1994-2022
- 21 Steve Davis (Eng) 338 – 1978-2016
- 22 Kyren Wilson (Eng) 337 – 2008-2022
- 23 David Gilbert (Eng) 336 – 1999-2022
- 24 Ricky Walden (Eng) 330 – 2001-2022
- 25 Jimmy White (Eng) 322 – 1980-2022
- 26 Anthony Hamilton (Eng) 308 – 1991-2022
- 27 Liang Wenbo (Chn) 291 – 2005-2022
- 28 Mark Davis (Eng) 270 – 1991-2022
- 29 Tom Ford (Eng) 255 – 2001-2022
- 30 Graeme Dott (Sco) 255 – 1994-2022
- 31 Jack Lisowski (Eng) 246 – 2010-2022
- 32 Martin Gould (Eng) 240 – 2002-2022
- 33 Fergal O'Brien (Ire) 237 – 1991-2022
- 34 Dominic Dale (Wal) 231 – 1992-2022
- 35 Michael Holt (Eng) 230 – 1996-2022
- 36 Alan McManus (Sco) 230 – 1990-2021
- 37 John Parrott (Eng) 221 – 1983-2010
- 38 Xiao Guodong (Chn) 212 – 2007-2022
- 39 Kurt Maflin (Nor) 208 – 2001-2022
- 40 Anthony McGill (Sco) 205 – 2010-2022
- 41 Gary Wilson (Eng) 185 – 2004-2022
- 42 Stephen Lee (Eng) 184 – 1992-2014
- 43 Luca Brecel (Bel) 176 – 2011-2022
- 44 Robert Milkins (Eng) 173 – 1995-2022
- 45 Jimmy Robertson (Eng) 172 – 2003-2022
- 46 Michael White (Wal) 168 – 2007-2022
- 47 Robin Hull (Fin) 166 – 1993-2019
- 48 James Wattana (Tha) 166 – 1989-2020
- 49 Jamie Cope (Eng) 164 – 2002-2016
- 50 Andy Hicks (Eng) 160 – 1991-2022
