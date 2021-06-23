The make-up of the professional World Snooker Tour for season 2021/22 has been finalised ahead of the start of the new campaign at the Championship League on Sunday 18 July in Leicester.

122 players will compete on the tour including world number one Judd Trump, world champion Mark Selby and record 37-times ranking event winner Ronnie O'Sullivan.

15-year-old Iulian Boiko of Ukraine makes his professional debut with 55-year-old former world finalist Nigel Bond beginning his 32nd year on the tour since joining the circuit in 1989.

Reanne Evans and Ng On Yee will represent the women's world snooker tour after being awarded tour cards while ranking event winners Jimmy White and Marco Fu will compete on invitational tour cards.

England are the most represented country on the tour with 57 players, followed by China with 23, Wales with 11, Scotland with eight, Republic of Ireland on four and Northern Ireland and Thailand both having three apiece.

Germany and Hong Kong boast two players with nine other countries represented including UK champion Neil Robertson of Australia.

On the provisional calendar, there will be 17 ranking events staged between July 2021 and May 2022 plus the non-ranking Champion of Champions and Masters increasing the total to 19 over 11 months.

There are also possible dates for three more ranking events with two possible dates in October and another one in early March to be confirmed.

Eurosport is due to broadcast LIVE coverage of the Northern Ireland Open, English Open, UK Championship, Scottish Open, Masters, Shoot Out, German Masters, European Masters, Welsh Open, China Open, Gibraltar Open and the season-ending World Championship in another action-packed campaign.

World's top 64 players

1. Judd Trump

2. Mark Selby

3. Ronnie O’Sullivan

4. Neil Robertson

5. Shaun Murphy

6. Kyren Wilson

7. John Higgins

8. Ding Junhui

9. Stephen Maguire

10. Yan Bingtao

11. Mark Williams

12. Mark Allen

13. Barry Hawkins

14. Jack Lisowski

15. Stuart Bingham

16. Anthony McGill

17. Zhou Yuelong

18. Graeme Dott

19. Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

20. Joe Perry

21. Kurt Maflin

22. Tom Ford

23. David Gilbert

24. Ali Carter

25. Martin Gould

26. Zhao Xintong

27. Liang Wenbo

28. Ryan Day

29. Xiao Guodong

30. Matt Selt

31. Michael Holt

32. Ricky Walden

33. Gary Wilson

34. Scott Donaldson

35. Lu Ning

36. Matthew Stevens

37. Robert Milkins

38. Li Hang

39. Luca Brecel

40. Jordan Brown

41. Hossein Vafaei

42. Mark Joyce

43. Liam Highfield

44. Noppon Saengkham

45. Alexander Ursenbacher

46. Ben Woollaston

47. Stuart Carrington

48. Martin O’Donnell

49. Mark Davis

50. Elliot Slessor

51. Sam Craigie

52. Mark King

53. Lyu Haotian

54. Anthony Hamilton

55. Jamie Jones

56. Andrew Higginson

57. Sunny Akani

58. Tian Pengfei

59. David Grace

60. Chris Wakelin

61. Dominic Dale

62. Joe O’Connor

63. Jimmy Robertson

64. Nigel Bond

Second year of two-year tour cards – 27 players

Jak Jones

Pang Junxu

Jamie Clarke

Robbie Williams

Steven Hallworth

Ashley Carty

Simon Lichtenberg

Oliver Lines

Zhao Jianbo

Ken Doherty

Gao Yang

Fergal O’Brien

Rory McLeod

Allan Taylor

Aaron Hill

Lukas Kleckers

Ashley Hugill

Peter Devlin

Jamie Wilson

Ben Hancorn

Lee Walker

Fan Zhengyi

Zak Surety

Stephen Hendry

Farakh Ajaib

Iulian Boiko

Sean Maddocks

One-Year Ranking list – top eight receiving new two-year tour card

1. Chang Bingyu

2. Igor Figueiredo

3. Xu Si

4. Louis Heathcote

5. Chen Zifan

6. Jamie O’Neill

7. Andy Hicks

8. Gerard Greene

Q School – 14 qualifiers receiving new two-year tour card

Jackson Page (Q School Event One semi-finalist)

Yuan Sijun (Q School Event One semi-finalist)

Peter Lines (Q School Event One semi-finalist)

Fraser Patrick (Q School Event One semi-finalist)

Michael Judge (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)

Alfie Burden (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)

Barry Pinches (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)

Craig Steadman (Q School Event Two semi-finalist)

Duane Jones (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)

Dean Young (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)

Ian Burns (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)

Lei Peifan (Q School Event Three semi-finalist)

Hammad Miah (Q School Order of Merit)

Mitchell Mann (Q School Order of Merit)

China Tour Qualifiers – four players earn two-year cards via CBSA China Tour

1. Wu Yize

2. Zhang Jiankang

3. Cao Yupeng

4. Zhang Anda

World Women’s Snooker Tour – top two players awarded two-year cards

1. Reanne Evans

2. Ng On Yee

Deferred Tour Card – one place awarded

Andrew Pagett begins a two-year card after his 2020/21 entry was deferred on medical grounds.

Andrew Pagett

Invitational Tour Cards – two ranking event winners awarded places

Marco Fu

Jimmy White

