O'Sullivan led the public vote with two pieces of trademark magic at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield securing equal billing on 23% ahead of Judd Trump on 19%, who finished in third place with his match-winning positional brilliance against Anthony McGill in the World Championship last 16

'Most dramatic frame of World Championship' - O'Sullivan with 'extraordinary' clear-up

Higgins had lost three straight frames, but appeared destined to end the second session only 9-7 adrift on Friday afternoon when he embarked upon a break of 53 in the 16th frame.

He needed one ball to leave his opponent needing snookers, but somehow missed a frame-ball black off the spot. Leading 58-7, O'Sullivan returned to the table chasing blacks with all three remaining reds to force a re-spot.

After a minor error by Higgins during a safety exchange, O'Sullivan was faced with a tough red down the length of the table to the yellow pocket.

With pink and black close together at the business end of the table, potting the red was difficult enough, but his natural attacking instinct to screw the white off two cushions and land on the black was outlandish even by his own historic exhibits of green baize inspiration.

"The red and black are the two best shots I've seen back-to-back in a World Championship semi-final," said Alan McManus – the 1994 Masters winner – as he reflected upon a trademark moment of O'Sullivan genius at the Crucible.

The snooker GOAT continued to specialise in some daring shot-making in the final against Trump.

Having witnessed his fellow Englishman make a 52 at the outset of the fourth frame, O'Sullivan recovered from chasing a snooker only to see the white drop when inadvertently doubling the final green following a safety attempt.

‘Great shot to see’ – White salutes O’Sullivan’s ‘cocked hat double’

Leading by 25 with 25 left, Trump surprisingly missed the green to the centre pocket with O'Sullivan expertly mopping up to force the re-spotted black.

The battle for the black ball did not last long. Having lost the toss, Trump left the object ball on the side cushion with O'Sullivan wasting little time in unearthing some trademark opportunism.

The percentage shot suggested swinging the black around the angles with a tactical response, but O'Sullivan had other plans as an exhibition shot – known in popular parlance as the old 'cocked hat double' – was executed to perfection.

The black came off three cushions before disappearing down the middle pocket.

"It was a great shot to see," said six-time world finalist Jimmy 'Whirlwind' White. "You don't often see it played. If he misses the middle pocket, it goes to the baulk end, but that 'cocked hat' is always on.

"This is an old snooker club shot. It is a golf shot you play on the snooker table."

‘Ooo, it’s perfect!’ – Trump sinks shot of the tournament contender in pivotal last frame

