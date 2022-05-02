Judd Trump wowed the Crucible crowd with an outrageous pot on the pink that followed a wonderfully-spicy cut on the blue.

The Bristolian was 12-6 down in the match but with 79 on the board and with the frame already won when he decided to rev up the snooker supporters in Sheffield with two rasping pots and some real entertainment.

Trump pulled off a tricky cut to sink the blue, but then found himself very out of position as he attempted the pink with the cue ball just to the side of the black.

There was no obvious pot on, and if there was it would have been to drill a long shot on the pink the length of the table into the far corner pocket.

Instead, the flamboyant Trump blasted a ferocious shot to send the pink careering into the middle pocket at a ridiculous angle. It was a quite absurd shot, and one that got the Crucible crowd cheering very loudly indeed.

"Wahey, what about that!" exclaimed Philip Studd, on commentary for Eurosport.

"Crazy! Naughty, but nice!"

Former world champion Joe Johnson added: "Unbelievable!"

It really was Trump at his very best, and it helped inspire a much-needed resurgence at a crucial stage in the showpiece match of the World Championship after O'Sullivan had dominated proceedings on Sunday.

The Rocket was just six frames away from a record-equalling seventh world title upon the resumption on Monday after having blown Trump away to lead the final 12-5 overnight.

With the pressure on Trump, who needed at least three frames in the afternoon to ensure that the tournament showdown headed to the final session, shots such as this helped him to stage the mini-resistance that was so desperately required.

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking and the first time since 2019. The 46-year-old could draw level with fellow snooker legend Stephen Hendry's tally of Crucible triumphs if he is able to close out victory over Trump, who has not won the World Championship since his solitary crown back in 2019.

