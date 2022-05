Snooker

'Crazy! Naughty! Unbelievable!' - Judd Trump rockets in outrageous pink against O'Sullivan in Crucible final

'Crazy! Naughty! Unbelievable!' - Judd Trump rockets in an outrageous pink against Ronnie O'Sullivan in their World Championship final at the Crucible. Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:30, an hour ago