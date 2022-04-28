Desislava Bozhilova has emerged as one of the finest referees on the snooker circuit, a view reinforced by taking charge of the Masters final and this week’s World Championship semi-final between Mark Williams and Judd Trump.

During the eighth frame of the opening session between Trump and Williams , there was a disturbance that caught the attention of the players - and Bozhilova as well.

After Trump had played a shot, Bozhilova turned and said, “I will go and tell them.”

As it transpired the noise was coming from the host broadcaster’s studio, which led to them being admonished by Bozhilova - much to the amusement of the crowd.

Taking up the story, David Hendon on Eurosport commentary said: “There was just a bit of noise coming from the host broadcaster studio.

“Desislava has banged on the window and told them to keep quiet.

“That is the way to do it.”

