Desislava Bozhilova has emerged as one of the finest referees on the snooker circuit, a view reinforced by taking charge of the Masters final and this week’s World Championship semi-final between Mark Williams and Judd Trump.
Bozhilova, who told Eurosport earlier in the season that she was proud of having helped break the glass ceiling for women officials, is eagle-eyed around the table. And so it would appear, has the sharpest of ears as well.
During the eighth frame of the opening session between Trump and Williams, there was a disturbance that caught the attention of the players - and Bozhilova as well.
After Trump had played a shot, Bozhilova turned and said, “I will go and tell them.”
As it transpired the noise was coming from the host broadcaster’s studio, which led to them being admonished by Bozhilova - much to the amusement of the crowd.
Taking up the story, David Hendon on Eurosport commentary said: “There was just a bit of noise coming from the host broadcaster studio.
“Desislava has banged on the window and told them to keep quiet.
“That is the way to do it.”
