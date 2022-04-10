Sometimes when things are going your way there’s not much that can stop you.

Such was the way for Championship League winner David Gilbert during his World Championship qualifying match against Rory McLeod.

Gilbert ran out as a comfortable 6-1 winner and during the final frame he received a huge slice of luck.

Trying to sink the blue to the left middle and come back down the table with the score 19-13 in his favour, Gilbert hit the cue ball so hard that the blue went into the jaws of the pocket and rocketed back out.

The blue then cannoned into the reds whilst the cue ball travelled around the table. The white then hit the pink which in turn hit the blue, which rolled calmly in the bottom right pocket.

Gilbert, a bemused onlooker during the whole affair, hung his head as the blue went in, almost in disbelief at what had happened.

Gilbert is now into the final round of qualifying where he will face the winner of the match between Anthony Hamilton and Elliot Slessor.

