Judd Trump was a player devoid of belief at the start of the World Championship, but he found his mojo at the Crucible and showed his confidence is coming back with two near-identical cheeky pots to win a frame against Mark Williams.
The 2019 world champion said in the lead up to Sheffield that he was planning on putting his cue down for an extended break, but that may change given how he has grown into the event.
He said after beating Stuart Bingham that he had a ‘free shot’ at Mark Williams in the semi-finals.
That may have been said with tongue slightly in cheek, but he produced some free-flowing snooker early in the contest.
At 4-1 to the good, he was ahead in frame six - albeit with reds still on the table and ripe for a counter.
Williams set a potential counter-attack in motion by developing the blue, but it proved to be his downfall as Trump produced two wonderfully inventive pots - using the blue as an aid.
The first of the pots, he used the knuckle of the left middle and the blue to guide the red into the pocket at a slow pace.
The second, he elected for power and used the blue to deflect the red into the same pocket.
“He spotted something,” Joe Johnson said on Eurosport commentary. “What a shot.
“He always invents something.”
Johnson’s co-commentator David Hendon summed up the situation perfectly.
“The blue was safe, but Williams developed it in a bid to win the frame but Trump potted two reds off the blue to effectively win the frame,” Hendon said.
