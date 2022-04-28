Judd Trump was a player devoid of belief at the start of the World Championship, but he found his mojo at the Crucible and showed his confidence is coming back with two near-identical cheeky pots to win a frame against Mark Williams.

That may have been said with tongue slightly in cheek, but he produced some free-flowing snooker early in the contest.

At 4-1 to the good, he was ahead in frame six - albeit with reds still on the table and ripe for a counter.

Williams set a potential counter-attack in motion by developing the blue, but it proved to be his downfall as Trump produced two wonderfully inventive pots - using the blue as an aid.

The first of the pots, he used the knuckle of the left middle and the blue to guide the red into the pocket at a slow pace.

The second, he elected for power and used the blue to deflect the red into the same pocket.

“He spotted something,” Joe Johnson said on Eurosport commentary. “What a shot.

“He always invents something.”

Johnson’s co-commentator David Hendon summed up the situation perfectly.

“The blue was safe, but Williams developed it in a bid to win the frame but Trump potted two reds off the blue to effectively win the frame,” Hendon said.

