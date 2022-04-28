World Championship semi-finals are marathons, but getting behind early can be dangerous and Ronnie O’Sullivan reacted furiously after passing up a gilt-edged chance in the third frame against John Higgins.

Higgins took the first two frames after O'Sullivan passed up decent chances, and the third followed a similar theme.

Ad

It was the manner of how he handed the frame to Higgins which would have frustrated the most.

World Championship 'I am fixated with enjoying myself' - O'Sullivan 2 HOURS AGO

After the Scot had picked off a break of 56, O’Sullivan countered and looked to have done the hard work.

But he landed slightly awkwardly on a black and worse was to follow as in potting the black, he cannoned a red he intended to slip by.

The hope is O’Sullivan is playing with a sturdy piece of wood, as he smashed it into the Crucible floor not once, but twice.

He rashly attempted to pot a difficult red and left it in the pocket for Higgins to knock in and clear for a three-frame lead.

“Goodness me, that is a furious O’Sullivan,” Neal Foulds said on Eurosport commentary. “He played to miss the red and is enraged he got that wrong.

“His strength is his positional side. He has masterful control of the cue ball but it did not turn out to be the case there.”

After seeing O’Sullivan miss the red, Foulds added: “That won't make him feel any better.

“He is absolutely incensed at missing a chance like that.

“Some muttering under his breath.

“He is furious.”

To his immense credit, O'Sullivan came out for the fourth frame and picked off an excellent break of 70 to get on the board in the marathon.

--

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship 'Trying to frighten her!' - Williams scares 'good sport' referee with prank 8 HOURS AGO