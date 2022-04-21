A stunned Luca Brecel had to hastily apologise as he blasted a wild black which flew off the table and almost hit a cameraman at the World Championship.

The 27-year-old, who became the Scottish Open champion earlier this season, suffered his fifth first-round defeat from his five appearances at the Crucible as his miserable run on the sport's biggest stage continued.

Thankfully no one was hurt from the incident with Brecel and the watching match referee was able to laugh as the Belgian apologised profusely to the person behind the camera.

With 109 already on the board and just the black remaining, he simply wanted to end his spectacular break with a flourish - albeit not the kind of notable finale he ended up producing.

Dave Hendon, who was on commentary for Eurosport at the time, gave his expert view of what happened.

"Hopefully that cameraman is alright!" Hendon said.

"It was a bit close for comfort that, wasn't it? A dashing century, but they will need danger money, these camera operators, after that black.

"Anyway, no harm done I don't think!"

Noppon did the damage in the first session of the match, as he racked up a 6-3 lead. Despite a few flashes of hope for Brecel, such as this century, Noppon was able to complete the win and set up a meeting with John Higgins.

Meanwhile, on the other table, while Brecel and Noppon played out their encounter, Mark Williams stormed into a stunning 7-1 lead over his good friend and training partner Jackson Page.

Williams began the match with a glorious knock of 125, and he followed that up with breaks of 74, 53, 50, 100, 75 and 121 to keep his protege slumped in his chair for the majority of the proceedings.

