Jimmy White has questioned Ronnie O’Sullivan’s assertion that he does not care if he loses his World Championship semi-final to John Higgins.

It was an interview in the heat of the moment, and White felt it was in part down to frustration of having to combat a heavy, tough table.

“That’s not the truth,” White said in the Eurosport studio. “He is trying his heart out.”

O’Sullivan has six world titles to his name, and victory would take him level with Stephen Hendry.

“He would love to equal Hendry’s record and beat it in the next few years, so I don’t buy into that,” White said.

“He said after the second match he has a good team around him and is seeing Steve Peters, so he is trying to win the competition.”

O’Sullivan said he was there to play, but that things were fantastic, amazing, marvellous and life is great.

“I think even though he played well that might have been a bit of frustration on how heavy the table was,” White said. “We love Ronnie O’Sullivan, he has the biggest heart we have ever seen.

“I don’t buy into that at all, as he has put every effort he can and given himself the best chance he can of winning this World Championship.”

