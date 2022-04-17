Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he is mentoring Zhao Xintong as he wants to pass on the baton when he steps away from the game.

Zhao has had a breakthrough season in 2021/22 - winning the UK Championship and German Masters.

Ad

O’Sullivan has been a fan of the 25-year-old for some time, and has taken Zhao under his wing in recent months.

World Championship 'So dangerous' - White and McManus impressed by Zhao and Williams AN HOUR AGO

The six-time world champion sees similarities in their games, and feels the Chinese player has the potential to match his record of Crucible titles.

“He has the ability, the class and intelligence to take it on board,” O’Sullivan told Betfred. “If he fulfils 80% of his potential, he will win five or six world titles, easy.

"That is not to put pressure on him, but I have big hopes for him.”

O’Sullivan is keen to help Zhao as he feels he is the player capable of taking the game forward in the years to come.

“I am not going to be around for a long time and am enjoying spending time with him,” the 46-year-old said. “I loved watching his first-round match. He has come on a lot and it is exciting.

“I enjoy showing him stuff. I've said if you like it great, if you don’t fine. He is loving it.

“When I am gone I have got to leave someone to do some damage, and he is the guy.

“He is playing snooker the way I would like to see it played. He is the only player I could help as he plays the game similar to me, he sees the game similar and is a quick learner.

“If someone else asked me to help them I probably wouldn’t be able to.”

O’Sullivan and Zhao both advanced to the second round of the World Championship this weekend and could potentially meet at the quarter-final stage.

---

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship 'I need to look more like Arnie' - O'Sullivan hitting the weights in bid to prolong career 3 HOURS AGO