Ronnie O’Sullivan has revealed he is working on a change to his fitness regime to improve his chances of playing into his 50s.

O’Sullivan showed flashes of brilliance, but is likely looking to hit peak form towards the end of the 17-day event at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The Rocket is one of the fittest players on tour, and is famed for his long-distance running.

However, a chat with famous boxer Barry McGuigan has brought a change in mindset.

“I am trying to change my gym work,” O'Sullivan told Rob Walker of BBC Sport.

“Instead of running so much, I’m doing some weights to strengthen my bones and upper body. I look at a lot of the 50 year-olds and they look old and fragile.

“I was speaking to Barry McGuigan and he said the weights are the way forward to keep you strong.

“If I intend to play that long I need to look at the way I train. Instead of running and looking like you I need to look more like Arnie [Schwarzenegger].”

O’Sullivan said his win over Gilbert was more a mental puzzle to solve rather than one of a technical nature.

“I don’t assess my performances any more,” O’Sullivan said. “I just leave it out there and move on to the next one.

“What I have done over the years is gather this toolbox and I was pulling out spanners, hammers, little Allen keys. Just little things to get you through. Not just technically, some stuff mentally.

“It was more a mental thing that got me through this match than anything technical.

“It was more the work I have been doing with Steve Peters over the years and putting it together.

“When you are an old grandad like me, you draw on experiences and what you have learned and say ‘this will work, this might not work, try this, try that, try not to panic’. That is the hardest thing.”

“Truth is you can get all the run in the world, play well and still lose,” he said. “I’ve played terribly and won this tournament so I am not going to sit there and think it can’t be won if I don’t play well. Anything can happen. I am just going to keep hanging around.”

Victory at the Crucible would take O’Sullivan level with Stephen Hendry on seven world titles.

“I am not bothered about records,” O’Sullivan said. “Everyone is talking about the seventh Hendry. But he was a hero of mine and I'd actually quite like him to keep one.

“I have enough records, but won’t go on about them as Hossein Vafaei might get the hump.

“I will just stay humble and say I am here to enjoy my snooker, have some fun and enjoy the ride.”

