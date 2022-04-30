Ronnie O'Sullivan has never played with the "intensity" he is showing at the moment, according to Neal Foulds.

The Eurosport expert was most impressed with O'Sullivan as he made a break of 101 - his 10th Crucible century of the year - to lead John Higgins 12-8 at the mid-session interval , needing just five more frames to claim his place in the World Championship final.

Ad

"O'Sullivan is keeping his discipline and his focus," said lead Eurosport commentator Dave Hendon.

World Championship 'He's furious!' - Shock as Higgins angrily slams cue on ground at Crucible AN HOUR AGO

"He couldn't be trying any harder actually and he's getting the rewards.

Foulds responded: "I've never seen him with this intensity in a match and for years he didn't have to try that hard, let's be honest. Most gifted player, that's what his game was all about.

"I mean, obviously he was always trying but he just needed to point the cue and pot the ball, but now he's really knuckling down in every way.

"When he won here in 2020, I thought he was good at rolling his sleeves up in that event - didn't always play well - but he has taken it to a new level this year."

Having made it through to the semi-finals for a 13th time with a 13-5 victory over Stephen Maguire, O'Sullivan has the upper hand against Higgins in what is their sixth meeting at the World Championship over the past 26 years.

The world No. 1 is bidding to make it seven world titles and will face either Judd Trump or Mark Williams if he can get over the line against Higgins.

Watch as O'Sullivan asks referee to intervene over fan distractions

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'I've never seen him with this intensity' - O'Sullivan hits 10th Crucible century of 2022 2 HOURS AGO