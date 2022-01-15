Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White feel the World Championship should remain at the Crucible in Sheffield.

The Masters is taking place at Alexandra Palace this week, and the amazing atmosphere has led to calls for snooker’s flagship event to be moved to the capital.

Ad

The Masters 'Sometimes under pressure he loses his cue ball' - O'Sullivan on Kyren Wilson 20 HOURS AGO

Other players have floated the idea of the World Championship moving to north London, but O’Sullivan and White are not convinced.

“Do they have the facilities here?” White said on Eurosport. “There’s not many hotels, but the actual playing conditions when it gets to a one-table situation… The Crucible has two tables and you could probably do it here, it is big enough also to have the qualifiers and all the matches.

“I’d like to see it stay at Sheffield as it made snooker, but when that contract comes up it might move to somewhere like the Ally Pally.”

O’Sullivan echoed White’s sentiment, despite suggesting a move to Alexandra Palace would benefit him personally.

“It is a great venue, but I am like Jimmy, Sheffield and the Crucible is a special tournament,” O’Sullivan said.

“You’d have to look at the facilities, the hotels, getting in and out, would it be suitable for the players? Probably not.

“I only live 20 minutes up the road so it is probably ideal for me, but as a tournament as a whole I think Sheffield is a great place to host the World championship.”

- - -

Stream the Masters and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

The Masters 'Like watching Augusta and Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player' - O'Sullivan in awe of crowd 20 HOURS AGO