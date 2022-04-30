Jimmy White has lavished praise on Mark Williams after the Welshman roared back at Judd Trump in the third session to cut the deficit in their World Championship semi-final to 13-11.

Williams dominated the third session , winning five frames in succession, kickstarting the run with a total clearance of 137 before adding contributions of 58, 53, 57 and 77 to close the gap to 12-10.

Trump remain composed, and when Williams called a foul on himself in the 23rd frame, the 32-year-old pounced, crafting a break of 113 to open up a three-frame lead.

However, Williams quickly got back in the groove and a couple of stunning long pots helped him close out the session at 13-11.

"It's just absolutely incredible," said White in the Eurosport studio.

"As I've said a couple of times before, he's got that in the tank - in his first two matches, that's how he played.

"He's dug deep. Obviously, the table has played better today, Ronnie [O'Sullivan] has shown us that. But that was amazing.

"The two frames that Judd Trump won, he made two centuries, so that just shows you how well Mark Williams has played there."

Although Trump has seen what looked like an unassailable lead greatly reduced, having led the second session 11-5, White believes the 32-year-old should still be in a positive frame of mind.

"There was talk about the match being all over, like they wouldn't get to the last session, " said White.

"But what people have got to say in Judd Trump's corner... Coming into this World Championship, you had no form at all. You battled unbelievably well to get through your matches. You started playing well against Stuart Bingham in the last session, hit a bit of form and improved from there.

"Would he have took going into the final session against Mark Williams being two frames in front at the start, given the way he was playing? Of course he would.

"Would Mark Williams from where he was in his situation to only be two behind? He can win it now, Mark Williams. He looks the better player. Trump is two frames in front but it's even money."

Winning the final frame of the third session to reduce the gap back down to two was hugely important for Williams, stressed White.

"He looked very proud of himself, he's given himself a pat on the back.

"Trump has lost his way but he has enough time to regroup and get himself ready for tomorrow."

With the momentum seemingly in Williams' favour in the 23rd frame, he graciously called a foul on himself, a moment White said he deserves huge credit for.

"This is why I'm so proud of our sport. 99.99% per cent of us declare," said White.

"He's played a fantastic long red, he's straight back in, you think he's going to have a shot on the brown, unfortunately for him it touches the yellow. The referee has called touching ball, he's pushed it, hit it twice and declared a foul. Well done to him, all the players do it."

