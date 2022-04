Snooker

‘It’s safe… for now anyway!’ – Delicious Judd Trump shot sets up brilliant clearance

Judd Trump quelled the resistance of Mark Williams with a majestic clearance in their World Championship semi-final to restore his seven-frame advantage. Williams took the final frame to tie the second session but still faces an ominous challenge with an 11-5 deficit. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:25, an hour ago