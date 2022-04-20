John Higgins had to dig deep to secure his place in the second round of the World Championship, finally seeing off Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 10-7.

The Scot had trailed overnight 4-5 , but though he came out of the traps fast on Wednesday morning to lead 8-6, he was pinned back again by the resilient Un-Nooh .

Eventually however, Higgins reeled off the final two frames to take victory.

The first frame of the day had seen Higgins find parity at 5-5, but only after Un-Nooh had sped into a 32-point lead. However, the Thai ace fell down on his fifth red to the middle and Higgins was able to cash in, taking the frame 78-42.

It was a similar story in frame 11 except with roles reversed, as Higgins missed a regulation green to let in his opponent, who compiled an excellent break to once again re-establish his one-frame lead.

Higgins however was back to scoring heavily in the next, and took it with a fine break of 53 that included a double and some excellent long-range potting.

And that pattern continued as the Scot took a 7-6 lead thereafter, knocking in a century break after an early mistake from Un-Nooh. It looked ominous for the Thai as the players headed into the mid-session interval.

Perhaps reflective of a break in the players' concentration, the resumption saw a bitty frame, with both players having chances and Un-Nooh playing one of the shots of the tournament to disturb two reds on the side cushion. But he squandered a red with the rest and Higgins was able to capitalise and take a two-frame advantage.

It looked for all the world that Higgins would take a 9-6 lead from there, but the Wizard of Wishaw contrived to go in off late in the frame and Un-Nooh potted the remaining colours to halve his deficit.

Could Un-Nooh go on from there?

The answer, sadly for the 37-year-old, was no, as a series of nervy misses blighted his chances in the ensuing frame, and Higgins took a 9-7 lead.

And with the finishing line in sight, Higgins stretched clear with an initial break of 60 to emerge with the win.

Higgins will play either Luca Brecel or Noppon Saengkham in the second round.

