John Higgins completed the job to beat Noppon Saengkham and reach the World Championship quarter-final for the first time in three years.
Leading 11-5 overnight thanks to a run of seven straight frames on Sunday, four-time champion Higgins needed just two more frames to seal the victory.
He moved within one after a break of 62 in the 17th frame, but Saengkham then delayed the inevitable when taking the next two frames, which included a shot at a 147.
A maximum had not seemed possible when Saengkham got to the table, but he expertly opened the pack, only to miss the last and most difficult red – a tight shot into the bottom-right corner while using the rest.
The Thai world No.38’s resistance ended with that 112, as Higgins took frame 20 with a 90 break to win 13-7 and book a meeting with the winner of Neil Robertson’s match with Jack Lisowski.
It is Higgins' 16th quarter-final at the Crucible, although after two second-round exits the 46-year-old Scot looks a strong contender once more as he chases a first world title for 11 years.
