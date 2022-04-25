John Higgins completed the job to beat Noppon Saengkham and reach the World Championship quarter-final for the first time in three years.

Leading 11-5 overnight thanks to a run of seven straight frames on Sunday, four-time champion Higgins needed just two more frames to seal the victory.

He moved within one after a break of 62 in the 17th frame, but Saengkham then delayed the inevitable when taking the next two frames, which included a shot at a 147.

A maximum had not seemed possible when Saengkham got to the table, but he expertly opened the pack, only to miss the last and most difficult red – a tight shot into the bottom-right corner while using the rest.

The Thai world No.38’s resistance ended with that 112, as Higgins took frame 20 with a 90 break to win 13-7 and book a meeting with the winner of Neil Robertson’s match with Jack Lisowski.

It is Higgins' 16th quarter-final at the Crucible, although after two second-round exits the 46-year-old Scot looks a strong contender once more as he chases a first world title for 11 years.

