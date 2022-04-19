John Higgins will require a second session comeback in order to reach the next round of the World Championship after Thepchaiya Un-Nooh impressed when taking a 5-4 lead on Tuesday afternoon.

Un-Nooh, ranked 53 in the world, is attempting to make the second round of the World Championship for the first time in what is his fourth appearance.

And the Thai 37-year-old has given himself every opportunity, closing out the first session with a gutsy 114 to take a one-frame lead over Higgins, who is chasing a fifth world title and first since 2011.

The pair resume on Wednesday morning from 10am, with the winner set to face Luca Brecel or Noppon Saengkham in the second round.

Both players missed long reds as they shared the opening two frames, Higgins levelling up at 1-1 with a fine double on the pink to finish.

Un-Nooh went ahead for a second time with a break of 80, and though he then sunk the first red of the fourth frame, he missed the black when looking to open up the pack.

That gifted Higgins a big opportunity, and he duly delivered – with another superb double at 59-1 – to complete one of the biggest breaks of the opening round, a 128.

'Terrific' - Higgins hits stupendous 128 break to seize authority

After the mid-session interval, Un-Nooh moved in front when taking two scrappy frames in succession, winning the key safety battles and capitalising on of out-of-sorts Higgins.

It could have got worse for the Scotsman, but he was then offered a lifeline in the seventh frame, as having missed a routine red he returned to the table after Un-Nooh was unable to pot a simple blue himself.

Having looked under the cosh, Higgins regained his confidence with a second century break of the match, this time scoring 106 to make it 4-3.

The turnaround in fortunes continued in the next frame, with Higgins sinking yet another double on the final red before jawing the yellow to miss out on a century.

The final frame of the session saw Un-Nooh bounce back from Higgins’ mini-revival, with a break of 114 enough to lead overnight.

Meanwhile, StuartBingham completed the job on Tuesday afternoon when seeing off LyuHaotian 10-5.

The 2015 champion had led 6-3 overnight, with a 140 in frame eight the highest of the tournament so far, and though there were some tight frames to follow – including a frame with a re-spotted black that helped Haotian close the gap to 8-5 – Bingham was able to close out the match.

He faces Kyren Wilson or Ding Junhui next for a place in the quarter-final.

NeilRobertson over debutant Ashley Hugill, while YanBingtao leads Chris Wakelin 5-4 after their opening session. Earlier in the day, tournament favourite reached the next round with a 10-5 win over debutant Ashley Hugill, whileleads Chris Wakelin 5-4 after their opening session.

