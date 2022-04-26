Judd Trump and John Higgins moved into the ascendancy in their World Championship quarter-final ties, with 5-3 leads over Stuart Bingham and Jack Lisowski respectively.

Bingham kicked off the afternoon session by winning the first frame 101-38 with two breaks of 50 and 51 in an impressive start to the match.

Trump fought back to level with a clearance of 105 and dominated the next frame to take it 72-18. He looked to have sealed the fourth frame, but missed a cut on red to the bottom right with the rest.

Bingham scored 36 to bring him back to 52-36 and Trump missed a red, letting Bingham win the frame 62-52 and level the match at 2-2.

However, Trump took control of the fifth frame with a break of 50, winning 92-0 and regaining the lead at 3-2.

He seized the advantage in the sixth frame with a break of 75, with Bingham having not potted a ball after the interval.

Trump won it 87-33 to take a two-frame advantage for the first time in the match. Bingham need to claw back this deficit and did not disappoint by registering a break of 106 to take the frame 129-0, narrowing the score at 4-3.

But the match swayed Trump’s way, as Bingham missed the penultimate red over the pocket, leaving him to take full advantage and claim a 61-35 lead. Bingham needed a snooker to rescue the frame, but he failed to do so as Trump went onto to win the eighth frame 73-35.

In the other quarter-final, Jack Lisowski took the first frame comfortably with a break of 98 to win it 99-30.

Higgins fought back to take the next three frames with breaks of 91 and 67 to race into a 3-1 lead. Lisowski managed to halt his momentum in the fifth frame with a break of 77 to reduce the arears down to 3-2.

The match was nip and tuck between the two players, with Higgins regaining his two-frame advantage with a tight 61-55 victory, only to halve this lead to one frame with a 73-33 win and leaving the score at 4-3 to Higgins.

Momentum was with Higgins, as he re-established his two-frame advantage by winning the next one 96-23 to finish the afternoon session in style.

Both pairs will resume their battles for semi-finals berths tomorrow.

---

