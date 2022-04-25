Judd Trump held off a thrilling fightback from Anthony McGill to reach the quarter-finals of the World Championship at the Crucible.

Former world No. 1 Trump, who won the World Championship in 2019, saw his 10-6 lead at the start of the session reduced to just a single frame.

However, Trump managed to edge through a tense finale to win 13-11 and set up a last-eight meeting with Stuart Bingham, which will be played over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Trump won six of the eight frames in the previous session against McGill to open up a commanding lead, but his advantage was immediately trimmed as McGill opened the final session with a break of 106.

Trump, who has lost in the quarter-finals at the Crucible in three of the last four seasons, responded with a 105 to move two frames from victory.

But McGill raised his hopes of a comeback by reeling off three frames in a row with breaks of 78, 77 and 124.

Trump managed to deliver an important blow by winning the 22nd frame, after both players paused to shake hands with Neil Robertson following his 147 on the other table.

McGill refused to be shaken off and closed the gap again to one.

He then looked on course to level at 30-0 ahead, only to miss a red with the rest.

Trump couldn’t close out the frame and McGill made a brilliant double to keep his hopes alive. However, Trump showed his class by potting a fantastic yellow and getting position behind the green to set up the victory, which was sealed with a double on the blue.

The last second-round match between Neil Robertson and Jack Lisowski went to a final-frame decider after the Australian made the 12th maximum break at the Crucible.

