After being 7-1 down following the first session, Mark Williams knew a big performance was needed against Judd Trump in Sheffield if he was to keep his hopes alive of a place in the final.

As the game resumed, both players were twitchy in their play, passing up good opportunities, but Williams managed to find the all-important first breakthrough of the day with a break of 33 enough for Trump to concede and bring the score to 7-2.

But the next two frames belonged to Trump, who eased through the gears to complete back-to-back century clearances, including the 850th century of his career, as well as his highest break of the tournament so far.

When Trump surprisingly missed a red, the like of which he had been potting with ease, the crowd at the Crucible got behind Williams and willed him to take advantage - in hope of making it a more competitive tie, as much as anything. The Welshman obliged, clawing a frame back to go into the mid-session on a positive note.

Williams had perhaps earned himself a slice of luck, and it soon came his way. After initially failing with a long pot attempt, the three-time World Champion saw a red fluke its way into the middle pocket on his way to cutting the score down once more to 9-4.

Onto the next, and a break of 50 was good enough for number four seed Trump after escaping a near frame-changing foul when leaving the cue ball perched perilously over a pocket having sunk a red.

Trump was puzzle-solving on his way to an 11-4 lead, executing a left-hand spin shot having not worked the kiss off the final red he was hoping for, before narrowly avoiding snookering himself on the yellow.

As the players headed towards the end of the session, things were looking bleak for Williams, as Trump once again raced ahead with a break of 17. However, after powering a red into the bottom left pocket, he landed the cue ball right in amongst the pack, where he was unable to execute a safety on the yellow.

Williams took full advantage, ending on a break of 70 to take the score to 11-5, and offer a glimmer of hope for a way back into the tie.

With that, Williams was able to tie the morning session but another Crucible final still feels a long way away as he looks to cut the six frame deficit when the players return to the table.

