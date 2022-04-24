Mark Selby has said enjoying snooker again is the big positive he will take into the summer following his exit from the World Championship.

The four-time Crucible winner emerged from the contest with credit, as he performed well and was just edged out in the tight frames - which he is famed for winning.

It was an achievement in itself for Selby to be in Sheffield, as he missed a portion of the season on account of a battle with his mental health - and arrived at the World Championship with no form to his name.

He will now head off for a break with his family, but has been working with doctors to make life better and feels there are plenty of positives.

“A few months ago I was not really enjoying the game and mentally I wasn’t in a great place,” Selby said . “To come here with a little bit of positivity and enjoying the game again, for me that’s the biggest bonus I can take away from this.

“I feel like I’m definitely on the right path and I can see improvements which is great. I am still working with doctors and the aim is to have more good days than bad.

“I came here having not played a match for six or seven weeks so I didn’t know how I was going to play. Overall I have surprised myself with how I played.”

“It nearly took my head off,” Selby said. “I didn’t know what was happening.

“I heard all the commotion when I was backstage and then I got to the top of the steps and it flew by me at 100mph!”

