Ronnie O'Sullivan was at the very peak of his powers as he pounced on an error from John Higgins to clear the table in the most extraordinary fashion in their World Championship semi-final.

The 46-year-old won five frames in succession , including a stunning re-spot on the final black of the session, to assume a 10-6 lead over his old rival in their 'Clasico' clash, but it was the manner of his clear-up that was truly memorable.

Following an unfortunate miss from Higgins, the Rocket compiled a quite outrageous and masterful break of 43, with the penultimate red and following black immediately hailed by Eurosport's experts, both in the commentary booth and the studio.

"Surely the most dramatic frame of the World Championship so far," declared Dave Hendon on commentary at the time. "Extraordinary!"

"What drama - goodness me!" responded Neal Foulds. "How on earth has he cleared those from the positioning of the two reds?"

In the studio, Jimmy White and Alan McManus were left absolutely stunned by the genius of their friend on the very biggest stage the sport has to offer.

"Unbelievable. The red and black are the two best shots I have ever seen in a [semi] final of the World Championship back-to-back," McManus said.

"He has got no business even attempting this. Unbelievable, and he has still got so much to do."

White added: "Genius at work! He sees some shots that no other players see, and he can pull them off as well.

"Two of the shots O'Sullivan played there will be replayed for years. Fantastic."

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he continues his pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world title.

O’Sullivan last met Higgins at the Crucible in 2011, with the latter winning their quarter-final 13-11, with the pair's epic battles often referred to as the 'Clasico' of snooker.

Both have a genuine chance of winning yet another World Championship title in Sheffield, and age certainly does not appear to be slowing down either at this stage of their careers. But with O'Sullivan in this form, he is going to take some beating on Saturday.

