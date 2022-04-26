As the Australian prowled around the table, sinking 15 reds, 15 blacks and moving swiftly through the colours, one man was seemingly oblivious to the unfolding events.

Anthony McGill was in the midst of his own break as he set about closing a three-frame deficit on Judd Trump on the other table – his view of Robertson’s match with Jack Lisowski blocked by a partition wall.

The cheers got louder and louder but McGill continued about his task.

“He might be advised to stop here a moment because Robertson is on the final black for history,” said Phil Yates on Eurosport commentary as McGill eyed up a pink.

After finally being alerted to the situation by the referee, the Scot poked his head around the divide – just in time to be hit with a barrage of noise as Robertson stroked home the final shot in a brilliant maximum. The sound was so loud that he ducked!

“A wonderful break from Neil Robertson, the man who prides himself on 147s has a made a maximum at the Crucible,” bellowed Yates.

McGill was joined by Trump at the partition as the pair offered handshakes to Robertson, who was basking in the 12th maximum in Crucible history.

