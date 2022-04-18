Neil Robertson has suggested that moving the World Championship away from the Crucible to a larger venue "would be amazing".

The 40-year-old Australian is competing in Sheffield again this year and has already enjoyed success in one of the Triple Crown events this year, having secured the Masters title.

Ad

Speaking to Eurosport, Robertson said that Alexandra Palace’s atmosphere for the Masters is what the World Championship should be delivering.

World Championship 'Best of enemies' - O'Sullivan and Selby is best rivalry since Davis and Higgins AN HOUR AGO

“If you look at the Masters this year, that was the best atmosphere I’ve ever played in, and I think nearly all the players said that, and I believe the atmosphere there is everything that the World Championship isn’t,” he said.

Robertson, who won the World Championship in 2010, as well as the Masters in 2012 and 2022, and the UK Championship in 2013, 2015 and 2020, warned that remaining at the Crucible would be a gamble for a sport that could lose touch.

“I think we have to be very careful sticking to tradition,” he said.

‘Fantastic hearing London cheer again’ – Robertson praises crowd after Masters win

“There are a lot of sports that have suffered because of that, being too stubborn to move on. I think the Crucible has had a few tables since I’ve been there.

“The one-table setup is really special but the two-table setup definitely has a lot of room for improvement.

“I think it could be possible [to move the tournament] one day, still in Sheffield of course, because that’s the home of snooker. You could get a venue of 4,000-5,000 [fans]. That would be amazing.”

The Crucible, which holds 980 fans at capacity, has hosted snooker's biggest tournament since 1977.

- - -

Watch the World Championship and other top snooker live on Eurosport and discovery+

World Championship ‘That would be amazing’ – Robertson on moving World Championship to another venue 2 HOURS AGO