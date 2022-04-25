Snooker

'What a shame!' - Noppon Saengkham suffers 147 heartbreak on final red, receives warm applause from Crucible crowd

147 attempts are like London buses, you get one and suddenly another is right round the corner. At the Crucible on Monday first Stuart Bingham came close (only to be denied by the 13th black) but then on the other table Noppon Saengkham managed to get all the way to the 15th red, even pulling out a brilliant positional shot to get on it, only to be denied by the cruel jaws of the pocket.

00:01:55, 36 minutes ago