In recent seasons, Judd Trump has not been associated with winning ugly - but that is shaping up to be how his World Championship is going, and it is impressing Alan McManus and Jimmy White.

By his own admissions, Trump has not been enjoying his snooker and said he will put away his cue for a while once the World Championship concludes.

Trump eked out the lead despite making only three breaks over 50, which is unheard of for a player who has a conversion record for centuries comparable with Ronnie O’Sullivan.

It was a side of his game fans are not used to, but it impressed McManus in the Eurosport studio.

“He took control in a different way to what we are used to from Judd,” McManus said. “All told, to be 10-6 in front with just three breaks over 50, that’s not the kind of numbers we associate with Judd.

“But what we do associate with him is his fighting qualities that he has had the last three or four years that he can call upon when the chips are down.”

Jimmy White added: “I would not say he’s hit form yet, but he’s such a great winner - and knows how to win in third gear.”

