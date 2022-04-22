Sometimes when you play Ronnie O’Sullivan all you can do is try and keep your head above water, such is the Rocket’s brilliance when he is in top form.

That was certainly case on Friday morning as O’Sullivan moved swiftly through the gears as he raced into a 6-2 lead in his second round against Mark Allen at the World Snooker Championship.

Ad

O’Sullivan hit one century and four half-centuries (including a 96) as he thrilled the crowd with some of his best stuff.

World Championship Dominant O'Sullivan gets off to sublime start against Allen AN HOUR AGO

By the end of the session the pressure was starting to take its toll on Allen, he threw away the seventh frame when he missed a simple green that gave O’Sullivan the chance to come back to the table and steal the frame.

'Oh dear, oh dear!' - Allen misses simple green and O'Sullivan pounces

“Oh dear, oh dear oh dear,” said Philip Studd on commentary. “I think that’s the culmination of the pressure that O’Sullivan has applied to Mark Allen this morning. He’s had very little in terms of table time.

“And just when it looked as if he was going to get a foot-hold in this session, he has handed it back to O’Sullivan.”

As O’Sullivan cleared up the balls Allen shook his head in the chair and Studd added, “he can’t believe what he’s done.”

Then in the eighth and final frame of the session, Allen cut the pink into the bottom corner but ended up with no position on a red.

As he walked round the table he loudly thumped the table, leading to an “Ouch!” exclamation from co-commentator Dominic Dale.

O'Sullivan hits masterful century to move two frames clear of Allen

“That’s the build-up of frustration that’s been brewing throughout the session,” added Studd.

“For most of it Allen has done little wrong, it’s been down to the brilliance of O’Sullivan.”

Allen did end up taking that frame to marginally reduce the deficit, but there was no doubt that it was O’Sullivan’s frame.

- -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and much more top snooker action live and on demand on discovery+

World Championship ‘Most extraordinary!’ – Allen agrees to re-rack to save referee brutal clear up 3 HOURS AGO