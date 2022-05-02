Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump, Mark Selby among greats to wish Jimmy White happy 60th birthday

Jimmy White was given a surprise standing ovation in the Crucible on his 60th birthday after the third session of the World Championship final between Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump – and then was given another surprise ahead of the final session. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

