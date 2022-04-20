Hossein Vafaei has said "snooker is too boring" and laughed off suggestions that he has fallen out with Ronnie O'Sullivan despite his comments on retirement.

Ad

The Iranian star had launched a scathing verbal attack on the 46-year-old as he called the record 38-time ranking event winner "disrespectful" for his perceived negative attitude to the sport and fellow players.

World Championship ‘Knock me off my perch’ – O’Sullivan’s message to those who want him to quit YESTERDAY AT 19:06

Vafaei also accused O’Sullivan of failing to use his platform to promote the game: "You’ve been in the situation to make the game bigger, why haven’t you done it?"

The comments came just days before the start of the World Championships at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield as O’Sullivan chases a seventh title, but Vafaei is now able to laugh about it all and said the pair still have a good relationship.

"It's funny, snooker is too boring, it helps to make it more interesting for people!" Vafaei told Eurosport.

"I've been talking to Ronnie and he also said it's not our responsibility to make the game bigger. I wonder why this sport is not getting big, why are we not getting paid like tennis players and other top sports people.

"I hope snooker changes and becomes bigger and the prize money improves as well.

"We had a chat and he said we just have to focus on our job, and he was right and I totally respect him. Absolutely we are still friends, we always talk and laugh together!"

‘Knock me off my perch’ – O’Sullivan dismisses retirement talk

Asked about the criticism earlier in the tournament, O’Sullivan had brushed off the outburst and refused to take Vafaei's damning appraisal to heart.

"There is no reaction other than you know, it’s all fun,” he laughed.

"It's all part and parcel of life. You know, just words at the end of the day. We're just gonna have fun. I just find it funny. I find everything funny these days. It takes a lot to get me in a bad mood."

Vafaei’s comments had shocked the snooker world and many other players had their say on the controversy.

"Some of the points I agree with," said three-time world champion Mark Williams. "But some of them were crazy, really.

"Saying he should retire this, that and the other, I mean, the other younger players coming through, the prize money they’re playing for now is because of people like him.

"He was the big draw 10-20 years ago and he's the big draw by far now."

Watch - O'Sullivan referred to disciplinary committee after ‘lewd gesture’ at Crucible

- - -

Stream the 2022 World Championship and more top snooker action live and on-demand on discovery+

World Championship 'Best of enemies' - O'Sullivan and Selby is best rivalry since Davis and Higgins 18/04/2022 AT 16:57