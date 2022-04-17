Zhao Xintong and Mark Williams produced statement performances this weekend, and Jimmy White and Allan McManus feel they could have a major say at the World Championship.

Uk Championship winner Zhao eased to a 10-2 win over Jamie Clarke , while Williams won seven of the nine frames played to lead Michael White after the opening session.

Eurosport pundit White was deeply impressed with Zhao and said the rest of the draw fears the 25-year-old.

“He came of age, won the UK Championship and showed a couple of months later it was no fluke as he won the German Masters,” White told Eurosport. “He is one of those players, it’s so natural and has such a fluid cue action.

"He can go four or five frames and not miss a ball.

"He is a fantastic player, fantastic talent. Ronnie O’Sullivan has been coaching him on the technical side. Ronnie wants him to fulfil his potential.

“He is so dangerous and not one player in this World Championship wants to play him.”

Williams is well placed to reach the second round, and White feels his potting ability makes him dangerous.

“He is scoring so heavily,” White said. “There was an exhibition he did recently and tweeted out the scoresheet. In 11 frames he made nine centuries and in the final two frames he finished off with back-to-back 147s.

“He won the World Championship three or four years ago and no-one thought he could do that. He is such a great potter and now he is scoring, he is dangerous.”

Williams arrived at the Crucible a somewhat forgotten man, and McManus believes that could spur the Welshman on.

“Because he has gone under the radar so much in the lead-up to the championship is a good thing for him,” McManus said. “We are talking Robbo (Neil Robertson), Ronnie, John [Higgins], the usual suspects.

"No-one has tipped him. He doesn't bother about a lot but that might just bother him and he will be very determined.”

What a difference a day makes: Williams a threat to win world title?

