Ronnie O’Sullivan secured a record-equalling Crucible crown as he stamped out Judd Trump’s resistance to win the World Championship for a seventh time.

O’Sullivan, 46, becomes the oldest champion in the tournament’s history as he joined Stephen Hendry at the top of the all-time charts in snooker’s greatest theatre.

After securing an 18-13 victory, an emotional O’Sullivan shared an amazing moment with Trump as the pair embraced for over a minute before he openly wept surrounded by his children.

The day was billed as O’Sullivan’s coronation after he sailed into a 12-5 lead on Sunday, but a nightmare third session saw Trump close the gap to 14-11 and begin dreaming of writing his own Crucible legend.

Whichever O’Sullivan had turned up on Monday afternoon was not on show in the fourth session as snooker’s two heavyweights belatedly shined at the same time – Trump rediscovering his magic from distance, O’Sullivan showing off unrivalled cue ball control.

