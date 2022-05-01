Ronnie O'Sullivan taking on Judd Trump in the World Championship final at the Crucible is the match that Eurosport expert Alan McManus has waited for "for 10 years" - and he has explained why.

It is a mouthwatering encounter in Sheffield with world No. 1 O'Sullivan, who is seeking to equal Stephen Hendry's record of Crucible triumphs, taking on a player who has been a dominant force in snooker for years in Trump.

It certainly is a match-up to savour at the Crucible , and McManus made it abundantly clear just how special he regarded the final to be - even before it had begun.

"There are frames; there are tournaments; there are matches: this is the match that I have been waiting for for 10 years," McManus said in the Eurosport studio.

"Judd has had his dominance. Ronnie has dominated off-and-on for a long period of time. Now it feels like they are coming together and I just want to know who is going to win.

"It is not about money; it is not about silverware; it is not about titles: it is about who is the best over the next two days.

"That is all I want to know - who is the best - and I cannot wait to find out."

It is the fifth occasion in O’Sullivan’s illustrious career that he has occupied the world No. 1 ranking, and the first time since 2019, as he continues his pursuit of a record-equalling seventh world title.

Despite playing some sublime snooker in Sheffield this fortnight, O'Sullivan did reveal that he felt "unsettled" during his win over Higgins due to a number of factors beyond his control - from a wet seat to arriving and finding himself without a dressing room

The 32-year-old has not triumphed at the Crucible since 2019 despite repeatedly holding the No. 1 world ranking and being a consistently dominant force at the top of the game.

The Bristolian will be hoping for similarly smooth preparation to what O'Sullivan will be seeking following the two titanic semi-finals in Sheffield as both players vie for a famous win on the very biggest stage.

