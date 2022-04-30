John Higgins has said there is no debate that Ronnie O’Sullivan is the greatest snooker player of all time.

A win for O’Sullivan would take him level with Stephen Hendry on seven world titles.

O’Sullivan is widely regarded as the greatest to pick up a cue, but some claim that as Hendry has more world titles he takes higher rank.

A win for O’Sullivan would end the debate for many, but Higgins says it is already clear that the current world No. 1 is the snooker GOAT.

“I think it would cement his place in everybody’s eyes,” Higgins told Eurosport of O’Sullivan.

“I think a lot of people would still hold on to Stephen having the seven World Championships and he is the greatest, but there is no debate in my eyes.”

“Ronnie is going to have a tough match,” Higgins said. “Judd is going for his second.

"He’s had that unbelievable match against Mark Williams and will be high as a kite so it should be a great occasion for snooker.”

Defeat for Higgins capped an impressive yet frustrating season for the Scot. He won the Championship League, but tasted defeat in five finals and he feels his game is just below the top bracket at present.

"I feel I am just a level below them," Higgins said. "I have not won the big titles, but I have had some big moments."

