After the conclusion of another extraordinary snooker season, we pick 10 of our favourite shots from the 2021/22 campaign as captured by the Eurosport cameras.

You can vote for your personal choice when we reveal our final list of contenders this month.

No. 3 – Williams makes mark with fearless pot on yellow

Judd Trump summed up succinctly the state of potting utopia reached by Mark Williams during their epic semi-final at the World Championship in April.

"It was like playing a computer game on hard. Every time I broke off and left a red, game over, game over," said Trump after completing a titanic 17-16 win over the three-time Crucible winner. "Only Ronnie (O'Sullivan), John (Higgins) and Mark are capable of playing like that.

"I led 12-5, but you are probably better being close against them. You know something is going to happen."

Exquisite breaks of 138, 137, 137, 119, 77, 70, 59, 58, 57, 53 and 52 over the final 25 frames found the rejuvenated Welshman producing peak form under the most intense scrutiny.

The long potting that has been the trademark of his golden 30-year career came to the fore with his pot on a yellow during the death throes of the 20th frame particularly memorable.

'Shot of the Championship so far!' - Williams nails 'brilliant' long rocket

Williams trailed 12-7 and 50-44 when he contemplated opting for an easier safety offering or attempting a tough pot on yellow at the top end of the table. His decision to attack producing a thrilling outcome.

The pot was difficult enough, but his cue ball control in missing the black, swinging the white around his own crafted angles and holding for the green off four cushions was something to behold.

"Brilliant, brilliant," said 1986 world champion Joe Johnson. "Is it going to bounce enough? What a shot that was. That is the shot of the championship so far.

"He thought about it and thought about it. What a shot he has played there."

‘What a pot’ - Williams pots stunning yellow and green to help him win frame

Trump somehow steeled himself to claim the final two frames from 16-15 behind in a match that shed the old cliché about nobody remembering semi-final losers.

Not many onlookers will forget this classic Crucible dust-up.

- - -

