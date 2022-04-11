Graeme Dott hit the second 147 of his storied career as he beat Pang Junxu 6-1 to progress to ‘Judgement Day’ at the World Championship qualifiers at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield.

The 'Pocket Dynamo' will now face Jamie Clarke in the final round of qualifying as he aims to secure a spot in the full draw for the first time since 2019.

“It was actually nice just to get close,” said Dott on the prospect of making the maximum break.

“I know that sounds a bit silly but I was just happy to get relatively close and get the chance of a max. I don’t get that many chances of making a 147.

“So when I potted the last red, I was just trying not to bottle it because everything was perfect.”

The break came in frame six of the best-of-11 encounter, and Dott followed it up with a 107 to secure his spot in the final round of qualifying, where he will face Jamie Clarke.

Dott – world champion in 2006 - has been knocked out at the final stage of qualifying in each of the last two years, losing to Martin Gould in 2020 and Tian Pengfei in 2021.

“I am as determined as I have always been [to make the main draw],” added Dott.

“Judgement Day is not nice. It is not an enjoyable match to play in, even if you win.”

Clarke – quarter-finalist at the Shoot Out earlier this year – beat 2019 World Championship semi-finalist Gary Wilson 6-0 in his third-round match, putting together runs of 199, 52, 58 and 68 in an impressive showing.

Dott beat Clarke 4-1 in their first-round clash at the Welsh Open earlier this year but expects a tough match.

"He is a fantastic player and I played him in Wales a few events back," he said. "I managed to win but it will have no bearing on this match."

QUALIFIERS MATCH SCHEDULE

APRIL 11

9:30

Graeme Dott 6-1 Pang Junxu

6-1 Pang Junxu Gary Wilson 0-6 Jamie Clarke

Alexander Ursenbacher 3-6 Lei Peifan

Hossein Vafaei 6-0 Simon Lichtenberg

14:30

Noppon Saengkham v Daniel Wells

Robert Milkins v Cao Yupeng

Liam Highfield v James Cahill

Ryan Day v Yuan SiJun

19:30

Ali Carter v Gao Yang

Sam Craigie v Matthew Stevens

Joe Perry v Jackson Page

Xiao Guodong v David Grace

- - -

You can stream the World Championship and the qualifiers on discovery+ in the UK and across Europe.

