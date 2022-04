Snooker

‘What next?!’ – Neil Robertson gets almighty fluke in World Championship final-frame decider with Jack Lisowski

If Neil Robertson had cleaned up from here, then Jack Lisowski would have had every reason to feel aggrieved. As it was, Lisowski got back in and held his nerve to seal a thrilling 13-12 win over the 2010 world champion and keep his hopes alive for a maiden world title. Stream the World Championship and other top snooker live and on-demand on discovery

00:00:33, an hour ago